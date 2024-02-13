The Multimedia Arts Association of the Philippines, the first ever professional organization for multimedia arts in the country, conducted a webinar called “Introduction to Adobe Illustrator” by Rollan Bañez, co-founder and training director of Creative Nation Academy on earlier this month.

The webinar, held on February 1, is in celebration of the National Arts Month.

MMAAP was established in 2020, and envisions itself as a foundation of world-class Filipino multimedia arts professionals and the motivator of interest towards excellence in multimedia arts as a field of specialization.

It is an organization that brings together freelancers, and professionals on all multimedia platforms, agencies, and schools, the MMAAP hopes to establish itself as the cornerstone of Filipino multimedia arts, enriching its members with a strong national and international network, professional support, and opportunities for capacity building through seminars, workshops, and national conventions.

MMAAP has chapters in different regions such as NCR, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, CAR, and MIMAROPA. The chapter of MMAAP in the region of MIMAROPA was organized by its current Coordinator, Mr. Julius Atienza Aala, a Graphic Artist, Creative Educator, and Adobe Community Expert. The MMAAP MIMAROPA was established last November 2023, yet its engagement in the region is already getting known even in a few months after its existence.

MMAAP MIMAROPA is still looking for dedicated and creative members around the whole region of MIMAROPA to complete its Executive Officers and Committee Directors and to officially extend their creative goal to the region.