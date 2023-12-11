One fishing vessel participating in the aborted Christmas convoy to Philippines-occupied islands in the West Philippine Sea decided on its own to proceed to Lawak Island and managed to reach its destination to deliver Christmas presents to Filipino soldiers stationed there.

“Nakalusot! They are now in the process of dropping off donations and supplies with the help of frontliners stationed in the area,” WPS Atin Ito said in a statement.

The planned rendezvous of around 20 small fishing boats was also called off and the fishing boats also went to San Fernando Port in El Nido town where they met up at 12 noon today.

Rafaela David of Akbayan Party and co-convenor of Atin Ito said despite not being able to push through with the mission, their advocaycy remains firm in fighthing for the country’s territorial rights over WPS.

“There remains a single narrative: West Philippine Sea, Atin ito! As Filipinos, we are united in the fight for what is rightfully ours. Let’s not lose sight of the true threat within our territory. As China intensifies its aggression within our territory, we should also scale up our unity,” David asserted.

The group also declared the mission a significant accomplishment as the first ever civilian-led supply mission in the West Philippine Sea, emphasizing the successful collaboration among civil society, media, and the government, and media’s freedom to broadcast live in the area, including the first-ever participation of foreign journalists.

“This marks the inaugural civilian-led supply mission in the West Philippine Sea, with many more to come. Our goal is to regularize and normalize the travel and movement of the Filipino people in this region. After all, it is ours,” David concluded.