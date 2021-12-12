The Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. has performed the first-ever sea trial in Japan of MRRV-9701 or the first 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).
The PCG stated in a post on Wednesday that MRRV-9701 will be one of the largest vessels in its fleet once delivered. This vessel, which is modeled after the Japan Coast Guard’s (JCG) Kunigami-class vessel, is expected to boost the PCG’s maritime security and safety capabilities.
The 97-meter MRRV has a maximum speed of at least 24 knots and a range of at least 4,000 nautical miles. It can undertake continuous marine patrols in the country’s maritime territories, including the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Rise.
In addition, MRRV-9701 will significantly boost the capabilities of the PCG in conducting maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, as well as humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations, it said.