The Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. has performed the first-ever sea trial in Japan of MRRV-9701 or the first 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The PCG stated in a post on Wednesday that MRRV-9701 will be one of the largest vessels in its fleet once delivered. This vessel, which is modeled after the Japan Coast Guard’s (JCG) Kunigami-class vessel, is expected to boost the PCG’s maritime security and safety capabilities.

The 97-meter MRRV has a maximum speed of at least 24 knots and a range of at least 4,000 nautical miles. It can undertake continuous marine patrols in the country’s maritime territories, including the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Rise.

(Video courtesy of binmei.pj)

In addition, MRRV-9701 will significantly boost the capabilities of the PCG in conducting maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, as well as humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations, it said.