A beacon of hope is coming to Rizal, Palawan, as a collaborative community service event, “MISSIÓN from the Heart,” is set to take place on June 5-6, 2024.

Lionheart Farms said the mission aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access for residents, particularly the indigenous communities, by offering essential services and fostering a healthy environment.

Organized in partnership with the Western Command, 18th Special Forces Company–Riverine, 408th Community Defense Center 4RCDC, and Gabay Kalinga Foundation Inc., “MISSIÓN from the Heart” carries the theme: “Serbisyong may Puso at Kalinga para sa Malusog na Pamayanan” (Service with Heart and Care for a Healthy Community).

Lionheart Farms stated that Rizal, Palawan, is one of the less developed towns in the province. Many residents, especially indigenous peoples, face challenges in accessing healthcare services due to geographical isolation and financial constraints. This mission aims to address these concerns by providing the following services:

Free Medical Check-Ups: Qualified medical professionals will conduct check-ups to identify potential health concerns and offer necessary advice.

Free Medicines: Essential medications will be distributed to those in need, based on the conducted check-ups.

Free Circumcision (Tuli): Trained professionals will offer safe and free circumcision services for boys.

Free Haircut (Gupit): Refresh your look with free haircuts for all ages.

Free Legal Advice: Lawyers will be present to provide basic legal consultations and guidance.

Fun Activities for Kids: While their families receive services, children will enjoy engaging and entertaining activities.

“MISSIÓN from the Heart” expects to serve approximately 500 individuals from Barangay Ransang, Rizal, and surrounding areas. This initiative aims to promote overall well-being by providing immediate healthcare solutions and fostering a sense of community through shared experiences.

For inquiries or to volunteer your time and expertise, please contact Krystine Enriquez at 09636081002 or email us at mail@lionheartfarms.com.ph.