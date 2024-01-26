The seven fishermen, who were previously reported as missing after encountering rough seas off Araceli town last Wednesday, have been located and rescued near Verde Island in the municipality of Roxas.

Two days following their disappearance at sea, the fishermen were successfully rescued by a combined team consisting of personnel from the Palawan Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District.

The individuals were identified as Roberto Bacolod, Aljon Edar, Janjan Paalan, Jackie Paalan, Thomas Vigonte, Roque Lohan, and Alfredo Abad.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, the spokesperson for the (PCG) District Palawan, stated that the seven were located by a search and rescue team on board the vessel BRP Melchora Aquino, around 12:15 p.m., approximately 7.6 nautical miles east of Verde Island in Roxas town.

Gabayan explained that last Wednesday, January 24, the seven individuals were aboard a small fishing boat while on their way from the island village of Calandagan to the mainland of Araceli town. It was during this journey that they encountered strong winds and rough waves.

He added that the incident was reported to them the following day, after which a search and rescue operation was conducted in collaboration with PDRRMO, Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), and Naval Forces West (Navforwest).

“PCG stations in the Araceli area, along with neighboring barangays, were placed on heightened alert to optimize the scope of search operations and hasten the discovery of the missing motor banca and its passengers,” he said.

To support the search and rescue operation, TOW West deployed a Sokol 925 helicopter, and the Augusta Westland 109 chopper was also dispatched by the Western Command (Wescom) for aerial patrols.

Navforwest additionally deployed its islander aircraft and BRP Felix Apolinario (PC 395) for the search efforts.

The seven individuals were transported to Puerto Princesa City aboard the PCG vessel, which arrived at approximately 5 p.m.

Following their arrival, they received immediate medical attention. Subsequently, six of them were taken to the PDRRMO headquarters, with the exception of Janjan, who was promptly rushed to a hospital for further medical care.

Meanwhile, Abigail Ablaña, the head of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), stated that the provincial government has prepared all necessary assistance for the immediate needs of the victims.

“We will also have to assess their situation before deciding on when they can return home,” Ablaña said.

In an incident report provided earlier by PDRRMO Chief Jeremias Alili to Palawan News, it was stated that on January 24, at approximately 10:00 p.m., one of the passengers’ wives received a text message indicating that a white fishing boat carrying seven passengers had encountered motor banca damage.

Another message was received around 12:51 a.m. on January 25, stating that the boat had capsized. However, the wife only read this message at around 4:00 a.m. on January 25. At around 8:30 a.m., the family went to Coast Guard Substation Araceli to formally report the incident.