Missing fisherman from Antique found safe in Palawan

Fisherman Dante Mahilum of Barangay Maybato North, San Jose de Buenavista was rescued in the vicinity of Agutaya Island in Palawan on Sunday (June 6, 2021) after being reported missing last week. Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Broderick Train said fishermen should adhere to government advisories not to go out into the sea when a typhoon is forthcoming. | Photo courtesy of Dailene Mahilum

The fisherman from Antique who had been reported missing for several days was found safe in the vicinity of Agutaya Island in Palawan on June 6, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on Monday.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Alan Mandado, deputy commander of PCG Antique Station, said they received a call from another fisherman named Rolly Cabugnasan on the same day that Dante Mahilum was found wading on the high waters of the island after his boat capsized.

Mahilum’s fishing boat sustained a hole that let water into the boat causing it eventually to sink, Mandado said.

Cabugnasan and Mahilum are both residents of Barangay Maybato North in this town.

On May 29, Mahilum left their barangay to go fishing but failed to return.

On June 4, his wife Mildred reported to the PCG Antique that her husband had gone missing as per information she got from Marvin Delecano, a resident of Sta. Teresa, Occidental Mindoro and skipper of FBCA Princess Alexa.

Mahilum’s boat was seen floating between the waters of Agutaya and Mindoro but no one was onboard.

Coordination was made with the PCG Stations in Cuyo and Agutaya for the conduct of a joint search and rescue operation.

The PCG also sought help from the Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Municipal DRRMO of San Jose de Buenavista.



Before the landfall of Tropical Storm Dante in the provinces of Masbate and Romblon on June 2, the PCG advised fishermen not to go out into the sea for their safety.

Mahilum is currently in the custody of a fisherman in Agutaya. Through Cabugnasan, they are still arranging on bringing the stranded fisher back to Antique. (PNA)