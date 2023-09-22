In a recent interview on “Unang Hirit,” Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska shared her eagerness to visit Palawan, expressing her fascination with the province’s stunning coral reefs and its many other attractions.

During the interview, Karolina, who is currently on a short trip, expressed her desire to return to the Philippines, particularly to explore the beauty of Palawan.

“I really would love to see Palawan, and I know you have one of the most beautiful coral reefs in the world. So many places to see,” she said.

Palawan, consistently voted to be the ‘Best Island in the World’ has been a favorite destination for celebrities and beauty queens.

Recently, international social media star Bretman Rock explored the island province.