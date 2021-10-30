Miss Palawan Charities Inc., in keeping with its purpose to be a catalyst of compassion throughout the province, helped roughly 300 residents in Barangay Bagong Sikat in Narra who were devastated by the recent catastrophic tropical storm Maring that slammed the southern towns.

Palawan’s former Miss Universe Jennifer Linda and Miss Araceli 2021 Luisa Gallardo were in charge of distributing assistance supplies, which included food and sanitary items. Some individual restaurant and institution owners, as well as official MPCI partners, contributed these.

After viewing the plight of the local folks, Linda voiced her anguish.

“I felt sad when I saw the people who suffered from the storm especially the children and the senior citizens. But I feel glad also that even in our little way, we were able to help. Palawenyos are strong. I know that we can get through this,” Linda said.

Apart from the distribution of donated items, MPCI also organized fun games for the children of Brgy. Bagong Sikat to alleviate the distress brought by the natural calamity.

According to Bong Villanueva, MPCI executive director, this initiative is part of their annual charity work in the province.

“Ito po ay ginagawa namin annually, na nakakapag-abot kami ng tulong sa mga far-flung area. Ngayon nga ay tinulungan namin ang mga nasalanta ng bagyo sa Narra kung saan nakapagpasaya kami lalo ng mga bata kahit sa simpleng pa-McDo at mga donation din ng mga kaibigan natin,” Villanueva mentioned.

He added that this year’s theme for their charitable initiatives is “Shine and Inspire” which signifies MPCI’s vision to be a beacon of hope in these dark times of pandemic.

They are looking forward to gather more volunteers and donors for their next community projects.

Among the sponsors of the charity event were Foton Puerto Princesa Palawan, McDonalds San Pedro, Engr. Nelson Gabayan and Bong Villanueva salon.