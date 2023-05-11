In a recent event held on a small island, performer and content creator Miss Everything caused quite a stir with her supposed inappropriate behavior after consuming too much alcohol.

Last week, on May 5, she issued a public apology on her verified Facebook account for her actions and acknowledged that she was entirely out of character.

“I would like to rant and apologize for what happened in the island,” stated Miss Everything, whose real name is Ericka Camata.

“I have performed at many events and venues, and I have never been told that I was nasty or disappointing to the audience. I always give my best performance and ensure that the audience enjoys the show. I did my part as a performer during the program. And when the event was over, I enjoyed myself and had consumed far too much alcohol,” she added.

Miss Everything has garnered popularity on social media due to her deliberate misuse of the English language, such as: “Being tangeriest is so hardful than the inumeist cause the the tangeriest is the key to success you can magic in all the way.”

The performer had reportedly taken off her clothes and acted in an unacceptable manner in front of the audience, causing discomfort and embarrassment to those around.

Miss Everything said she’s taking full responsibility for her actions and is committed to making amends and ensuring that such behavior does not happen again.

“Please know that it was not my intention to cause harm or offend anyone, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I understand that my behavior was unacceptable and I am committed to making amends and ensuring that it does not happen again,” she further said.

She also expressed feeling “disrespected and abused” by the videos that were taken of her, particularly those that focused on her body parts. She demanded that the videos be removed.

In addition to apologizing, Miss Everything also called out the event organizers for treating her poorly.

She claimed that she was not provided with proper accommodations, including access to water, food, and bathroom facilities. They also allege that they were not paid the amount they were promised.

“Lastly, I would like to call out the organizers or those who hired me for failing to provide proper accommodations and treating me poorly. I stayed for hours in the hostel without any water to drink. We ended up starving for hours before we were able to eat because they would serve our food late. They did not even give us utensils to eat with. I couldn’t even take a bath or use the bathroom. It was also rumored that my fee was 25k, but in reality, I was only given 7k,” she said.

Despite this, Miss Everything said she did not complain. “It was my first time to be a guest on that island and this experience was a lesson learned.”

