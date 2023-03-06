The Philippines’ candidate in the Miss Eco International, Ashley Subijano Montenegro, may have fallen short in this year’s pageant but has graced its runway with majestic creations beaming with Pinoy pride.

During its preliminary competitions last week, Montenegro appeared as a vision fresh out of the water. Her eco-dress was inspired by the crown gem of the marine ecology of the Philippines, the Tubbataha Reefs.

The outfit, designed by Ehhran Montoya, is a blend of several fabrics carefully crafted to portray the spectacular coral reefs of the country’s top diving destination.

“We used castoff papers from our electric pleated fabrics as the base and paint with vibrant hues to create combinations to go along with the textures of leftover textiles are also attached with draped plastics adorned with 3D printed stems to do an impression of a coral reef. It is embellished with ceramic pearls around it for a total under-the-sea visual,” Montoya said on Instagram.

Aside from bringing attention to the Tubbataha Reefs, the dress was designed to encourage recycling in order to preserve the diverse marine ecosystem of the Philippines.

Miss Eco International purports to be the first beauty pageant to hold an eco-dress competition, including gowns created from recyclable materials.

