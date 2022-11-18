BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Approximately 24 contestants of the Miss Earth 2022 pageant arrived in this town to take part in the preliminary competition for the 22nd iteration of the pageant.

They were welcomed Thursday night by officials and residents, headed by Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr., Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano, and the Sangguniang Bayan members.

The pageant’s Water Group contestants will compete in the best swimsuit, long gown, and creative dress preliminaries tomorrow, November 19, at the town’s sports complex.

They are only some of the more than 80 candidates of Miss Earth 2022.

Miss Earth 2022 candidates with Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. | Photo from Miss Earth FB page

“Sa aking nga kababayan at karatig bayan, kayo ay malugod kong inaanyayahan na panoorin ang isa sa makasaysayang event dito sa bayan ng Brooke’s Point ang Miss Earth 2022 swimsiut, long gown at creative dress compitation,” Benedito said.

Today, November 18, the candidates are expected to participate in activities such as tree planting at Brooke’s Point Ecological Park, Zumba at Maruyog Farm and Garden Resort, a swimsuit shoot at the farm pool, visiting a mat weaving community in Barangay Oring-Oring, and joining a motorcade.

They arrived last night at Sir Brooke’s Resort, the place where they will be staying for the duration of their event. They also had dinner with local officials at the Convention Center.

