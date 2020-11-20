Minus-One Element Technique reduces farm expenses of Palawan farmers

The diagnostic tool, which determines the nutrient levels of rice soils, helps farmers practice the effective application of fertilizer on farmlands.

Bryan S. Dizon, a farmer and now acting director of the Javenri Harvest Farm School, recognizes the importance of the Minus-One Element Technique (MOET) kits on minimizing the expenses of Palawan farmers.

“Palawan farmers usually apply complete fertilizers, but that should not be the case. With MOET kits, farmers can make an informed decision by knowing what specific nutrients are deficient in their area, thus buying only the necessary fertilizers,” Dizon reasoned out.

The farm school’s site in Narra is known for its highly acidic soil caused by excretes of the previously operational mining center adjacent to them.

Obstacles brought about by poor land conditions are addressed through continuous training, which helps farmers understand the science behind soil productivity.

“Farmers can increase their yield and income if the proper management and guidelines on rice production are followed. Actual demonstrations of the MOET kit help farmers become more accepting of the innovations and break away from traditional practices that are no longer efficient,” Dizon said.