Team Mint defeated five other teams to win the inaugural Foundever Employee Referral Program Volleyball League at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex.

During the championship game, Team Mint defeated Team Lemon in four sets (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, and 25-19) to bring home the trophy and a cash prize of P24,000.

Team Lemon, on the other hand, took home a P10,000 cash prize.

The final match saw the two teams slug it out in the first two sets, with Mint emerging on top.

A service error halted Team Lemon’s rally in the third set, which saw them go on a 10-0 run. Mint attempted to stage a comeback but was unsuccessful, dropping the set.

In the fourth set, the two teams once again slugged it out, exchanging service aces and powerful spikes to make the game close. With the score tied at 12, eventual tournament Most Valuable Player McLenton Olita and another ace spiker, Frythy Robert Fernando, slowly led a breakaway and made sure there would be no more pivotal fifth set, sealing their victory.

In the battle for 3rd, Team Coral dropped the first set, 22-25, before taking the next three sets, 25-18, 25-12, and 25-22, for a 3-1 victory over Team Indigo and bagging a P5,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Olita also took P3,000 for his MVP performance, while Janlennor Montierro, Ruel Solis, Robert Talbo, Ian Jay Peñalosa, and Aisel Medalla joined Fernando in the Mythical team, each taking a P1,000 cash prize.

Foundever Palawan created the ERP volleyball league as a unique, engaging initiative to boost the company’s marketing and recruitment.

The tournament opened on April 6, where employees and associates from the company’s diverse culture bonded together to develop camaraderie.