Two minors were taken into custody by authorities in Brooke’s Point after allegedly selling dried marijuana leaves to an undercover agent last week.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) sent to the local media by Maj. Ric Ramos said the minors, identified as CICL (children in conflict with the law), were placed under custory around 7:30 p.m. on July 4.

They were classified as “rescued” individuals following an anti-illegal drug sting operation in Barangay Maasin in the town.

The police report indicated that the seized marijuana leaves weighed 12.94 grams, with an estimated street value of around ₱1,552.