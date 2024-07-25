The minority leadership in the House of Representatives has applauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pronouncement to include the West Philippine Sea in the education curriculum, stating that this will help spread awareness among the youth.

Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr., assistant minority leader of the 3rd District of Camarines Sur, has urged President Marcos to establish mandatory education for Filipinos regarding the West Philippine Sea following the president’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22, 2024.

Marcos included the country’s claim on its territorial waters in his speech, citing, “The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver.”

In a press statement, Bordado called on the administration to do more to instill a sense of patriotism and knowledge among the youth.

“To ensure that the spirit of patriotism and our commitment to sovereignty endure, it is crucial that we educate our young citizens from an early age. I call on President Marcos to make it mandatory for all Filipino students to learn about the West Philippine Sea, starting from Grade 1,” he said.

Bordado emphasized the importance of forming the values and knowledge of future generations through integrating lessons on patriotism and sovereignty into the elementary school curriculum.

“By incorporating lessons on our territorial rights and the importance of national sovereignty into the elementary curriculum, we can cultivate a generation of informed and patriotic Filipinos. This will strengthen our national identity and ensure that our youth are well-versed in the history and significance of the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Similar calls to incorporate the West Philippine Sea in the DepEd curriculum have also been raised by Palawan policymakers and civil society groups.