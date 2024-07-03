A minor was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a Toyota Hi-Ace commuter van on the night of June 30 in Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, southern Palawan.

The victim, a resident of Quezon town, was taken to the Bataraza District Hospital but succumbed to injuries the following day, July 1, according to a report from the Bataraza police.

The accident occurred near the Bataraza Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), enabling a quick response and the victim’s transport to the hospital.

A witness who saw the incident around 11:30 p.m. identified the driver of the van as Emil Villodes, 25, a resident of Barangay Rio Tuba in the same town.

According to the witness, Villodes knew he had hit someone but did not stop to assist the victim.

“They were coming from Brooke’s Point, and he even lied to the van owner, claiming he had only hit an animal on the road,” the source stated.

The Bataraza police investigation stated that the victim left Quezon town on the afternoon of June 28 to attend a friend’s wedding in Barangay Buliluyan.

The next day, the victim’s mother learned about her child’s death.

Villodes was arrested in Barangay Rio Tuba on July 2 at around 1 p.m. by personnel from the Bataraza police station after a hot pursuit operation and receiving information about his location.

He was positively identified by the witness as the driver of the van involved in the accident.

Villodes is currently in police custody in Bataraza and will face charges for allegedly failing to stop and assist his victim.

“The incident is still very painful for the family, and they are determined to file charges against the suspect,” according to the Bataraza police.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Patay ang isang menor de edad na lalaki matapos umanong ma hit-and-run ng isang Tyota Hi-ace commuter van noong gabi ng June 30 sa Barangay Marangas, sa bayan ng Bataraza, southern Palawan.

Nadala pa ang biktima na residente ng bayan ng Quezon sa Bataraza District Hospital ngunit nasawi rin kinabukasan, July 1, ayon sa ulat mula sa Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO). Nangyari ang aksidente malapit sa istasyon ng Bataraza Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) kaya mabilis din ang naging pagresponde at nadala ang biktima sa ospital.

Isang witness ang nakakita ng pangyayari bandang 11:30 p.m., kung saan kinilala niya ang sangkot na driver ng van bilang si Emil Villodes, 25, residente ng Brgy. Rio Tuba, sa nasabi rin na bayan.

Kuwento niya, alam ng driver na si Villodes na may nasagasaan siya, subalit hindi ito huminto para tulungan ang biktima.

“Galing kasi sila ng Brooke’s Point, actually nagsinungaling pa nga siya sa may ari ng van. Sinabi niya lang na may nabangga lang siyang hayop sa kalsada,” pahayag ng source.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng Bataraza police, noong June 28 ng hapon umalis ang biktima sa bayan ng Quezon para dumalo sa kasal ng isa sa kanyang mga kaibigan sa Brgy. Buliluyan.

Samantala, kinabukasan pa nalaman ng nanay ng menor de edad na biktima na nasawi na pala ito sa ospital. Bandang 6 a.m. ng umaga niya nalaman ang tungkol sa trahedya na sinapit ng anak.

Naaresto naman si Villodes sa Brgy. Rio Tuba kahapon, July 2, bandang 1 p.m. ng mga personnel ng Bataraza police station, matapos magsagawa ng hot pursuit operation at makatanggap ng impormasyon na nandoon ang suspek sa hit-and-run.

Positibo siyang kinilala ng witness na siyang nagmamaneho ng van noong gabing nangyari ang aksidente.

Nasa kustodiya siya ngayon ng pulis sa Bataraza at sasampahan ng kaukulang kaso matapos hindi umano hintuan ang kanyang biktima.

“Masakit pa para sa pamilya ang nangyari, desidido pa rin sila sa pagsampa ng kaso laban sa suspek,” ayon sa Bataraza police.