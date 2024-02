A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a passenger van along the National Highway in Barangay Bato, Taytay, Palawan on Saturday, February 3rd.

The investigation indicated that the victim had just alighted from a bus and was attempting to cross the highway when the accident occurred.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) for medical attention, with plans for referral to Puerto Princesa City for further treatment.