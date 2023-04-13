A tragic hacking incident took place in Brgy. New Ibajay, El Nido, on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a minor.

According to initial investigation of the El Nido municipal police, the victim was on her way home around 5 p.m. on April 12 when an unidentified suspect attacked her, inflicting several hacking wounds.

The victim was rushed to the El Nido Community Hospital for medical treatment, but unfortunately, the attending physician declared the minor dead upon arrival, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) reported.

The El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) is currently conducting a manhunt operation to identify and apprehend the suspect responsible for the heinous crime.

As of the moment, the authorities have not yet recovered the weapon used in the attack.

