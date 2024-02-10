A 17-year-old was apprehended by the authorities in Purok Masigasig, Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, Palawan, on Friday for online fraud after purchasing gadgets using a tampered proof of payment.

Operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan arrested the suspect, a resident of Purok 8, Brgy. Barotoan, in the same town, through an entrapment operation.

Items confiscated from the suspect included an iPhone 13, an iPad Gen 10 with charger, and a MacBook Air M1 with charger, amounting to ₱90,000, a fraction of ₱218,770 of the total amount of illegally acquired products.

“Ang suspek, 17 years old, senior high school sa El Nido. lto na ang pang apat niya na transaksyon na umorder siya ng [mga gadgets] worth ₱90k. Dito din na trace ng may ari na hindi pumapasok sa account nila yung mga payment sa unang tatlong transaction through Gcash,” CIDG chief P/Major Joseph Severino explained.

“Ang ginagawa niya kasi, pag order niya kung magkano ang price, pinapadala niya naman ang resibo ng payment sa GCash sa may ari ng shop. Tiwala naman ang may ari, hindi na na check ang transaction kung pumasok, tapos pinadala na ang items sa buyer,” he added.

The shop owner told Palawan News that she was unaware of the fraudulent activity of the suspect until they saw her online post using a dummy account trying to sell an illegally acquired iPhone 13.

“IPhone 13 128 brand new, worth ₱40,340 including van fare. Ito po yung item na kasama sa evidence match sa IMEI,” the owner said.

The owner said she had requested a transaction history from Gcash to check the legitimacy of the transactions of the suspect.

“Lahat po ng transactions ay sa Facebook page namin. Yung last na send niya sa personal account ko na pag tingin ko palang alam kong fake na siya. Tapos kinalkal ko na lahat po ng pinangsesend niya sa page, then nalaman kong tampered lahat since nagrequest ako kay gcash ng gcash transaction history,” the owner said.

The suspect is currently under the custody of CIDG after securing clearance from the Municipal Social Welfare Development Office in El Nido.