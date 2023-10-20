The Provincial Mining Regulatory Board in collaboration with the Mining and Quarry Regulatory Program of the provincial government and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Mimaropa conducted on Wednesday, October 18, a deputation training for environment and natural resources officers in Palawan.

Some 40 individuals, consisting of Provincial Mining Regulatory Board-Mining and Quarry Regulatory Program (PMRB-MQRP) Monitoring and Enforcement Staff and personnel from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices (CENRO) of various municipalities, attended the event.

Lawyer Christian Jay Cojamco, chief of the Provincial Information Office (PIO), said the objective of the activity was to enhance the knowledge of these individuals regarding their roles as designated ENROs in relation to the enforcement of quarry and mining regulations.

This includes understanding the proper procedures for apprehending individuals who violate these regulations and ensuring the correct disposal of confiscated quarry resources in accordance with existing mines bureau policies.

The topics covered during the training included the Legal Basis of the Deputation of ENROs for Mines, Salient Features of RA Nos. 7942 and 7076, Permits for the Extraction, Removal, and Disposition of Sand, Gravel, and Quarry Materials, Permits for Transporting Sand, Gravel, and Quarry Materials, Mineral Processing and Certificate of Accreditation, and New Mining Policies for Combating Illegal Mining. These topics were presented by Atty. Deniel Salvador Morillo, Engr. Ivan Macandog, and Bren Miguel Carolino from Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Mimaropa.

The activity concluded with an open forum where participants had the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications.

The event was attended by Provincial PESO OIC Orphy C. Ordinario, representing Governor Dennis M. Socrates, and MQRP Program Director Rowel Magarce.