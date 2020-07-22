Mining firm employees join First Aid fun competition

RTNMC safety manager Donjeorge Lozano said the event was participated by six groups of Emergency Response Team (ERT) from company sections and department with seven individuals each who are equipped with two-week training and preparation in handling first aid and emergency response.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) launched its First Aid Competition to hone the preparedness of employees to respond in times of emergency along with the celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month.

RTNMC safety manager Donjeorge Lozano said the event was participated by six groups of Emergency Response Team (ERT) from company sections and department with seven individuals each who are equipped with two-week training and preparation in handling first aid and emergency response.

The competition was divided into trivia quiz bee and bandaging technique relay on which the Mechanical CPMFS team won the championship followed by Minesite and Townsite groups on July 18.

“Ang direksyon kasi ni management, bukod sa compliance siya kay Mines and Geosciences Bureau, ang direksyon ni management ay magkaroon ng continuous training sa ERT, magkaron ng skills ang mga emplyado. Part din ito ng continuous improvement at syempre ‘yong pagiging pro-active kung may emergency na dumating ay prepared si RTN,” he said.

Lozano said that it was also a challenge to them on how to execute the emergency response procedures in compliance with the minimum health protocols. He added that the celebration was in line with the theme “Sama-samang pagsulong tungo sa katatagan sa gitna ng bagong normal”.

“Iyong challenge doon ay papaano namin hindi ma-violate si new normal so ang social distancing talagang hindi natin masusunod pagdating sa emergency pero nag-provide kami ng face shield, ‘yong sa bandaging performance ay dini-disinfect. Sa bandaging na lang kami nag-focus para less ‘yong exposure ng bawat participants at ‘yong assigned victim,” he said.

He said that it is a moral obligation to respond anytime that there is an emergency situation.

“Trained tayo at licensed pa ng Philippine Red Cross, ‘yong iba ay internally trained ng safety department, kumbaga it is a moral obligation considered na kahit anong pagkakataon, kapag hiningi na kailangan natin mag-respond ay tutugon tayo,” he said.

