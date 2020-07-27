Mining firm conducts flu vaccine drive for employees and dependents

Occupational health nurse Mariah Julia Rosario said that the vaccination drive ran from July 20 to 23 for about 342 regular employees who voluntarily signed to receive vaccination.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) conducted a four-day vaccination drive to boost the immunity of its employees and dependents against flu particularly at time of current pandemic.

Occupational health nurse Mariah Julia Rosario said that the vaccination drive ran from July 20 to 23 for about 342 regular employees who voluntarily signed to receive vaccination.

“Nag-start ‘yan noong February, nag-disseminate ng information lalo na sa employees, dependents, nag-start ng EIC and nag-discuss about sa flu and flu vaccine and yong benefit kung anong makukuha ron,” she said.

To maintain the physical distancing and avoid the crowd inside the clinic, the company divided the employees into per batch consists of 43 individuals.

Aside from regular employees, another batch of vaccination will be conducted n July 27 to 30 for their dependents such as spouses and children on which 947 are expected to be vaccinated against flu.

The flu vaccination drive has been a yearly program of RTNMC for its employees and dependents.

She added that it is also one way of the company to protect its employees for their own welfare especially at times which cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are increasing.

“At dahil rainy season na rin, dagdag proteksyon din ito ng employees,” she said.

She added that the program is also part of the company’s commitment to protect its employees especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccination program and information and education campaigns (IEC) of the company also aim to promote health awareness and promotions to its employees, dependents and other community players with the goal of protecting community wellness and welfare.

