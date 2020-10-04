Mining company donates P19k medical supplies vs malaria in Brgy. Sapa

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said that the effort of the mining company to reduce malaria cases in the community is continuous from increasing knowledge and awareness to supporting the needs for medical supplies.

In a bid to help lower the number of malaria cases in Barangay Sapa in Bataraza town, the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) recently donated some P19,000-worth of medical supplies for the mass smearing program against the mosquito-borne disease.

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said that the effort of the mining company to reduce malaria cases in the community is continuous from increasing knowledge and awareness to supporting the needs for medical supplies.

“Every year ay pinonpondohan ng barangay para mabawasan ang mga nagkakasakit ng malaria kaya nagbibigay ng awareness campaign at nagbabahay-bahay para ma-engganyo ang mga katutubo kasi natatakot sila,” he said.

He said that RTNMC provided the materials to combat the spread of malaria in the community as it tops the list of most infected barangay in Bataraza.

“Sa isang taon isang beses ito, dapat sana ay magpapatawag ng malakihang (gathering) sa gym kaso dahil sa pandemic ay mawawalan naman ng social distancing kaya binabahay-bahay na lang ng barangay social welfare,” he said.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the barangay social welfare officers along with the midwives, are visiting houses to ensure that they are informed about the risk of malaria and be supported with medical supplies.

The budget allotment came from the annual Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) of the barangay.

“Pinapayuhan din nila ang mga tao para hindi magkaroon ng malaria, ano ang mga dapat nila gawin katulad nang paggamit ng kulambo, pagpapausok at paglilinis ng paligid,” he said.

