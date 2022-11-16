A workshop to standardize the Annual Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program (AEPEP) unit of work measure of nickel mining projects in Palawan was conducted by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in MIMAROPA region on the first week of the month.

In a statement, the MGB in Mimaropa said regional director Glenn Marcelo Noble, spearheaded the activity, which was attended by resident mine managers, mine environmental protection and enhancement officers, and personnel from the mine engineering departments of Berong Nickel Corporation, Calmia Nickel Incorporated, Citinickel Mines and Development Corporation, Ipilan Nickel Corporation, and Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation on November 3-4 in Manila.

During the course of the activity, the MGB and the participating companies came to an agreement on the unit of work measures as well as the basis for setting the objectives for nickel mining projects.

AEPEP is a work plan for environmental management that is updated annually and is based on the approved Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program (EPEP). It outlines the environmental impact control and rehabilitation activities that will take place throughout the life of the mine.

The AEPEP is the link between the environmental protection and improvement commitments in Department Administrative Order No. 2010-21 or the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 7942 (Philippine Mining Act of 1995) and the conditions in the Environmental Compliance Certificate given to a mining or mineral processing project.

About Post Author