The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducting monitoring and assessment on the oil spill incident from a grounded tanker off Balingawan Point in Naujan town has confirmed the presence of oil stranding in the nearby coast of Buhay na Tubig in Pola town, Oriental Mindoro.

In an update from the PCG, the Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) teams, other stakeholders, and the concerned LGU are already in the area for a shoreline clean-up.

Yesterday, March 1, the PCG reported a spillage of a “black and thick oil with strong odor” 7.4 NM southwest of Balingawan Point.

MTUG TITAN has sprayed oil dispersants in the area to break up the oil into smaller droplets in the water.

BRP Melchora Aquino, deployed in the area to monitor the situation, has also launched its rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) to gather water samples.

In a report, Oriental Mindoro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Vinscent Gahol said that the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro and other national government agencies has already extended assistance to the affected fisherfolks from Naujan, Pola and Pinamalayan by the Fishing ban on the said areas.

