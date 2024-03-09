The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) recently turned over 20 units of fiberglass reinforced plastic boats to fishermen in the municipalities of Looc and Lubang in Occidental Mindoro.

Under the Pagbabago Livelihood Development Program, this intends to improve fisheries productivity and empower stakeholders towards food security, global competitiveness, and climate change adaptation.

In a statement, BFAR Mimaropa said the program aims to uplift the economic status of fishermen through the provision of disaster-resilient fishing boats, ensuring the resiliency and safety of fishermen at sea while empowering them and their families to become responsible resource users.

In coordination with the Office of Congressman Leody F. Tarriela, BFAR spearheaded the turnover of the boats, which are fitted with 16-horsepower marine engines.

Following the turnover ceremony, BFAR personnel also conducted an inspection of the possible forward station in the municipality of Looc, under the Fisheries and Coastal Resilient Resource Planning and Management (FISHCRMM) component of the Philippine Fisheries Coastal Resiliency (FishCore) project. (GATS/PIA MIMAROPA/BFAR MIMAROPA)