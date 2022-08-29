- Advertisement by Google -

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Sec. Maria Belen Acosta recently visited the province to meet with local officials about the province’s cooperation in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

In order to discuss updates on the Palawan government’s policies, plans, and programs as part of the BIMP-EAGA, Sec. Acosta met with acting governor Ryan Maminta (since Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates is in Cuyo), members of the provincial board, and other local officials, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said.

Among the updates shared to her was what were discussed in the Usapang Palawan Summit 2022, an initiative led by the office of Gov. Socrates: Strengthening the province’s relationship with Mindanao and other participants to the BIMP-EAGA by studying border policies to promote tourism, especially in Southern Palawan; agricultural rehabilitation, particularly after Typhoon Odette’s destruction; establishing additional infrastructure facilities, such as ports and airports; and stepping up internet connectivity to attract Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) investors.

The PIO said Acosta stated to Palawan officials that in addition to economic growth, the province must concentrate on maintaining peace and order to draw in investors.

“Ilan pa sa mga inaasahan niyang maisasakatuparan ay ang muling pagsasabuhay ng BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games at ang pagsusulong ng ‘VolunTurismo’ na pinagsamang Volunteerism at Tourism na makatutulong sa pagdami ng turista, rehabilitasyon, at pagbangon ng mga lugar na nasalanta ng bagyo at iba pang sakuna,” the province’s information office stated.

The meeting was also joined by 1st District Palawan Rep. Edgardo Salvame, 2nd District Board Member Ariston D. Arzaga, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua U. Bolusa, Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo M. Cabungcal, Palawan Anti-Drug Abuse Program Manager Eduardo Modesto V. Rodriguez, Development Management Officer May C. Lacao from the Office of the Governor, Development Management Officer Cristito L. Omapas from the Provincial Planning and Development Office, Supervising Tourism Operations Officer Liezl Ogdamin of the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development, and Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. Deputy Executive Director Marvi Trudeau.

