Authorities arrested a 60-year-old, identified as Mimaropa’s sixth most wanted individual, on March 3 at Mt. Calvary, Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City.

Alias Reynaldo was arrested through the collaborative efforts of the Puerto Princesa City Police Stations 2 and 3.

The joint operation was based on an arrest warrant issued by Branch 47 of the Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, in connection with serious charges.

These include statutory rape under Article 266-A paragraph 1(D) of the Revise Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648, and sexual assault under Article 266-A(2) in relation to Section 5(B) of RA 7610.

The apprehended individual is currently in police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate court to face legal proceedings.