MIMAROPA’s three most wanted persons were apprehended recently during police operations in Palawan and Marinduque.

The arrested suspects were identified by the Police Regional Office (PRO) as Rogelio Labutoy Abis Sr., alias “Rojelio Abis,” 79; Jeremiah Garbo Agdon Jr., alias “Nonoy,” 25; and Sotero Morerra Ola, 72.

Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) director P/Col. Adonis Guzman said in the statement released by PRO MIMAROPA that Abis, listed as the top-most wanted person of Rizal town, was arrested in Barangay Aribungos, Brooke’s Point, under a warrant for the crime of murder with no bail recommended.

Meanwhile, Agdon, listed as the top 6 most wanted persons of Culion municipality, was apprehended in Brgy. Bintuan, Coron, under an arrest warrant for violations of Section 77 of P.D. 705 (Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines), with no bail recommended, and Sec. 7 of R.A. 9175 (Chainsaw Act of 2002), with a recommended bail of P16,000.

Ola, who is listed as the top 3 most wanted of Mogpog, Marinduque, was collared in Brgy. Market Site, of the said town.

P/Col. Christopher Melchor, Marinduque Police chief, said Ola was wanted for violating of Section 5 (b) of RA 7610 (Anti-Child Abuse Law) with a recommended bail of P180,000.

Records from the Regional Investigative and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) said that from January 1 to March 22, 2022, PRO MIMAROPA had arrested 116 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) – a rise of 28.88 percent from the 90 arrests of MWPs in the same period last year.