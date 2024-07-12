Mimaropa is expected to regain its pre-pandemic level of visitor arrivals in 2025, indicating a rapid recovery in the tourism industries of its cities and provinces, including Puerto Princesa City and Palawan.

“Nakakatuwa dahil ang ating recovery ay mabilis. Alam natin nagkaroon ng pandemic, pero mula sa 2019, tinitingnan natin na by 2025, kung ano yong mga arrival natin na ating nakuha noong pre-COVID ay makukuha na natin ulit,” Department of Tourism (DOT) Mimaropa Regional Director Roberto Alabado III, who was a guest in a recent Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa episode said.

He stated that this represents a swift turnaround from COVID-19 for the region, as its destinations continue to receive honors and international acclaim.

Alabado pointed out that the tourism department’s current focus lies in product development, which includes identifying potential tourist destinations and effectively marketing them.

He said there is importance in enhancing existing destinations while actively seeking out lesser-known or hidden gems that boast natural beauty, cultural significance, or unique attractions, yet remain largely undiscovered and under-promoted.

On marketing research, they are assessing the demand for new types of tourism experiences or destinations that cater to specific interests or niche markets.

“Ang maganda dito sa Palawan, itong Puerto Princesa, sa Coron, and El Nido, ay nakikita namin na matured market na sila. Ibig sabihin, the destinations [are marketing themselves]. Konting effort lang at pupunta agad ang mga turista,” he said.

Alabado expressed excitement about the renewed interest in Tabon Caves in Quezon town among visitors.

“Sabi ng mayor doon, dati noong hindi pa masyadong kilala si underground river, ang pinupuntahan talaga ng mga tao yong Tabon Caves. Ngayong nagbukas na siya, doble ang attraction ngayon sa Palawan,” he said.

He described it as a unique cultural tourism experience, especially upon reaching the 7th cave.

Alabado shared that he recently visited Tabon Caves with several regional tourism directors from Mindanao, where they had a distinct experience, feeling as though they were stepping into history.

In addition to Palawan, he also talked about ongoing tourism developments and activities across provinces in Mimaropa that aim to attract tourists, especially from within the region.

He narrated the possible places to visit and activities related to cultural tourism, such as food, indigenous communities, the environment, and more.

Marinduque gastronomic tourism

The Mimaropa tourism director spotlighted Marinduque, where they recently had a U.N. gastronomic tourism conference for the Asia Pacific Region.

One of the highlighted dishes at the event was the heritage Marinduque delicacy, kari kari. It is made from banana blossoms (puso ng saging), pig innards and blood, all simmered together in rich coconut milk.

“Hindi siya yong kare-kare natin, it’s actually iba ang pagkaluto at doon lang yon nakikita sa kanila. Masarap na pagkain,” he said.

Uraro cookies. (Photo from Kawaling Pinoy)

Alabado also said that uraro, made from arrowroot flour, originated in Marinduque. At the conference, Marinduque residents cooked various desserts showcasing its versatility, including uraro thin pancakes that can be used as a substitute for churros con chocolate, perfect for dipping in traditional Filipino hot Tablea chocolate mix.

Marinduque is also known for its heritage houses, akin to those found in the northern part of the Philippines along a single road. He said what sets Marinduque apart is that nearly half of its municipalities are filled with such heritage houses.

Carabao Island in Romblon

The indigenous peoples Mangyan-Aeta or Ati in Romblon, he said, have received funding to develop a park where they can showcase their cultural and traditional practices.

“Mayroon din na mga carabao na pinaparami doon. So, isa rin siyang park na kung saan nandyan ang kultura at nandyan din ang nature na ating makikita,” Alabado said.

Oriental Mindoro dive spots and museums

Sa Oriental Mindoro ay kilala ang Puerto Galera kung saan patok ito sa mga mahilig mag-dive o kahit na mag-snorkeling.

“Kahit sino puwedeng mag-snorkeling, safe siya—doon lang kayo lulutang sa taas at makikita niyo na sa baba ang mga corals,” he said.

“Kung kayo ay diver, isa sa pinaka magandang dive sites sa buong Pilipinas ay ang Puerto Galera,” he added.

He said that in Calapan, there are beautiful museums that impress with their profound showcase of Oriental Mindoro’s culture, especially that of the Mangyan people.

(Photo courtesy of Oriental Mindoro Heritage Museum)

Occidental Mindoro

Alabado said that Occidental Mindoro is perfect for adventurous outdoor enthusiasts, especially Sablayan town, known for its exhilarating island-to-island zipline experience that transports riders to another spot in just 3-5 minutes.

“It’s a very good experience at ang ganda ng wildlife natin doon. Nandoon ang Apo Reef, at kung gusto niyong makakita ng tamaraw—maraming Pilipino ang di pa nakakita ng tamaraw,” he said.

“Sa mga mahihilig mag-trekking, dumaan kayo doon kasi meron silang mga trails doon that will lead to the tamaraw conservation areas,” he added.

Alabado said that the traditional writing system, known as baybayin, is also very much alive in this province.