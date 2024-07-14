Mimaropa’s tourism sector contributed 8.6% to the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, amounting to ₱2.09 trillion, driven by the arrival of over 5.4 million international travelers.

During the PIA-hosted Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on July 9, Department of Tourism (DOT) Mimaropa Regional Director Roberto Alabado III stated that this brings out the region’s national economic importance.

“The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported last year that we had an impressive contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP, and this is equivalent to 2.09 trillion pesos. I’m talking of trillions here of receipts that highlights the sector’s vital role in the national economy, driving significant economic activities and generating revenues,” Alabado said.

Alabado said that in the same year, Mimaropa achieved a 100% recovery rate in its tourism sector, indicating that it it made a strong rebound from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The achievement points out the sector’s resilience, as it surpassed the global recovery rate of 93% observed for international tourism in the same period.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also reported that there was a net trade surplus of $2.45 billion specifically in travel services. He explained that means that the country had a positive balance, with earnings from travel-related exports exceeding expenditures on travel-related imports during the specified period.

With the continued boom in the industry, Mimaropa’s total tourism investments in 2023 reached ₱509 billion, marking a 34.3% increase in its tourism sector from 2022.

“This indicates heightened investor confidence,” he said, noting 2023’s tourism arrivals exceeded their target of 4.8 million.

In terms of cruise ship tourism, Alabado said the country received 123,432 visitors from 117 port calls.

The Philippines’ GDP for 2023 was approximately $426 billion, according to the World Bank.

The DOT, in pursuit of this growth, is intently implementing the National Tourism Development Plan (2023-2028) roadmap in the country, focusing on infrastructure, digitalization, tourism experience enhancement, product development, diversification, maximizing domestic and international tourism, and fostering close governance with national and local stakeholders.

“We will be guided by three strategies—connectivity, convenience, and equality. We will be prioritizing that all of our tourism destinations will be made accessible through improved transport networks, affordable travel cost, and digitalization of the tourist services. This connectivity is the lifeblood of our country’s tourism,” Alabado stated.

Last year, he said 338 kilometers of tourism roads were constructed in lesser-known and emerging destinations across the country in partnership of the DOT with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Under infrastructure, the DOT said it is collaborating with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to enhance international and domestic tourism by establishing additional airports and seaports, creating more flights, and improving existing air and sea routes for key markets.