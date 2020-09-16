MIMAROPA remains free from African swine fever

DA MIMAROPA said that the immediate reporting of hog growers to the agriculture department on observed similar symptoms of ASF with their hogs helped to maintain the zero case in the region.

MIMAROPA remains free from the African swine fever (ASF) since its outbreak in September 2019, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

DA MIMAROPA said that the immediate reporting of hog growers to the agriculture department on observed similar symptoms of ASF with their hogs helped to maintain the zero case in the region.

“Nagsasagawa rin ang LGUs (local government units) ng inspection ng pork meat and meat by-products katulad ng delata sa mga palengke, supermarket at mall. Gayundin ang mga pagpupulong ng LGUs sa mga coastal barangays kasama ang mga barangay officials upang mahigpit na magbantay sa mga biyaherong nagdadala ng mga produkto sa ibang lugar,” according to the statement.

DA MIMAROPA mentioned that the immediate restrictions on the entry of pigs, pork meat, and pork-based products also helps to prevent the outbreak of ASF in the provinces of MIMAROPA.

This rule is agreed by DA-MIMAROPA,

Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), BAI-National Veterinary Quarantine Services and Provincial and City Veterinary Offices of all provinces in the region.

“Isa ring dahilan kung bakit ASF free ang rehiyon ay dahil sa agarang pagdedeklara ng ‘lockdown’ ng mga probinsya sa pamamagitan ng Executive Order (EO) na mahigpit na nagbabawal sa pagpasok ng buhay na baboy, baboy-ilang, karneng baboy, naprosesong karne ng baboy at mga produkto o pagkain may sangkap mula sa baboy sa lahat ng probinsiya ng MIMAROPA,” it added.

While in Puerto Princesa, an increase in sales has been observed by local hog raisers after farm gate prices were elevated due to the ban of pork meat entry in Palawan, said City Veterinarian Dr. Indira Santiago in the statement.

“Food establishments of national names are much affected since they sourced their pork products from outside the city,” Santiago said.

DA mentioned that a continuous ASF awareness campaign is still conducted in provinces of the region through the initiative of Provincial Veterinary Offices to Municipal Agriculture Office and hog raisers to inform them of the possible effect and danger of ASF to the hog industry.

