The MIMAROPA area had a staggering 361% spike in typhoid cases, ranking third in the country from January 1 to March 18, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

According to the DOH data, 327 instances were documented throughout the time, which is much more than the 71 cases recorded during the same period the previous year.

This is the highest spike in the number of cases in the entire country.

The Cordillera Administrative Region has the highest number of cases at 609 followed by Northern Mindanao with 423 cases.

Among the 11 mortalities recorded, none was recorded from MIMAROPA.

Typhoid fever is an infectious life-threatening disease caused by Salmonella Typhi bacteria that commonly spreads through contamination of food and water. It can also be acquired through close contact contamination from a person carrying the bacteria.

About Post Author