MIMAROPA recognized anew as ‘2020 Best Regional Office in NIA’; Palawan hailed as ‘Best Irrigation Management Office’

MIMAROPA has been awarded the “Best Regional Office” for 2020 by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), while Palawan has been named the “Best Irrigation Management Office.”

NIA MIMAROPA and Palawan previously held the titles in 2018.

The awards were presented to the two offices by NIA Regional Manager William P. Ragodon and Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr. at the virtual conduct of NIA’s 58th Founding Anniversary Celebration on June 22, 2021.

Despite the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, NIA MIMAROPA achieved 93.58 percent of its project execution goals. This achievement resulted in the area generation of 1,055 hectares in the region, as well as the restoration of 342 hectares of farmland.

The expanded irrigated land, which helps to Filipino food security, is a key element in the achievement, with NIA MIMAROPA developing 76.29 percent of the region’s potential irrigable area of 143,558.95 hectares.

NIA MIMAROPA had a cropping intensity of 202.24 percent under the National Irrigation System (NIS) and 181.09 percent under the Communal Irrigation System (CIS). Irrigation Cropping Intensity, as described in NIA Memorandum Circular No. 12 s. 2015, is the percentage ratio of total yearly irrigated area (including area irrigated during the wet season, dry season, and third crop) to Firmed-Up Service Area.

One significant accomplishment of NIA MIMAROPA is also the completion of the Bongabong River Irrigation Project in Oriental Mindoro in line with the Build, Build, Build Program of the President Rodrigo Duterte. The 890-million irrigation project is partially operational and is now serving an area of 4,152 hectares with 2,083 farmer beneficiaries. Said project is scheduled for inauguration and partial turnover this second semester.

NIA MIMAROPA and its three Irrigation Management Offices ensure that they fulfills their part in attaining NIA’s vision to provide efficient irrigation service for the inclusive growth of the country and in the improvement of the farmers’ quality of life particularly in these trying times.