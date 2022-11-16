Since January, a total of Php2,050,644.89 in illegally cut lumber has been intercepted by the police force in the entire region, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO) Mimaropa.

This is the estimated value of the total 48,297 board feet of illegally cut lumber seized as a result of their increased anti-illegal logging campaign in the region, said PRO Mimaropa in a statement.

The police in different parts of the Mimaropa region have also done 282 operations to stop illegal logging since January. These operations led to the arrest of 251 people who had broken environmental laws.

This includes the 872.76 board feet of illegally cut lumber seized between October 31 and November 6 for an estimated value of Php28,863.

About Post Author