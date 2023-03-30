The regional police office has reported a 40 percent crime reduction in MIMAROPA for the first seven days since P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria assumed as the regional director.

Doria took over as 18th regional director on March 21 of the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA.

Data from the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) claimed that a total of 66 crime incidents were recorded from March 21 to 27 this year, a 40 percent drop compared to the 110 reported in the same period last year.

For the eight focus crimes (murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, theft, robbery, carnapping, and motornapping), only 6 crime incidents were recorded in the said period compared to the 27 of the previous year, a decrease by 77.78 percent

Meanwhile, non-index crimes such as violation of special laws also dropped by 40 percent, from 55 to 33.

Doria hailed the significant decrease in the crime trend and urged all unit leaders in the region to sustain the gains in the PNP’s campaign against criminality, in collaboration with the different stakeholders.

“I commend the men and women of PRO MIMAROPA in this accomplishment as well as our partners from the communities, government agencies, and stakeholders,” he said.

“Despite this success, we will remain steadfast and committed in our pursuit to greater heights of performance in ensuring the safety and security of the community with disciplined and more trusted police service, while fostering stronger ties with communities and stakeholders in the region,” he added.

