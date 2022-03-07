The MIMAROPA Police Regional Office (PRO) went to Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Sunday to provide relief supplies to families affected by Typhoon Odette.

Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) director P/Col. Adonis Guzman, who led the police contingent and represented PRO regional director P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia, brought sacks of rice, pork meat, assorted food packs, hygiene kits, medicine, vitamins, vegetable supplies, and construction materials on March 6 to Pag-asa Island, the administrative center of Kalayaan.

The regional police office said in a statement released late Sunday afternoon by P/Maj. Loreto Maulion Jr., chief of its Public Information Office (PIO), that the mission was conducted in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Kalayaan local government.

It said the relief items were donated by the different units under the Palawan PPO, the PRO MIMAROPA, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters.

According to the PRO’s Regional Community Affairs and Development Division headed by P/Col. Dennis Jose Llavore, Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan have received a total of P3,587,050 financial assistance for 26,240 beneficiaries.

“I laud the Palawan police, PCG, and Kalayaan LGU. Taking a long sea journey to the farthest island town in Palawan, in the West Philippine Sea, to offer a helping hand to our kababayans who were hardly stricken by Typhoon Odette is truly a remarkable accomplishment for which the MIMAROPA Police should be very proud,” the statement quoted Hernia in saying.