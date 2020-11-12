MIMAROPA PNP deploys personnel to assist in Ulysses-affected areas

The regional office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed 2,916 personnel to assist in Ulysses-affected areas in provinces MIMAROPA.
A situation report obtained by Palawan News from the PNP Regional Office of P/BGen. Pascual Munoz Jr. said 4,035 families or 14,102 individuals were evacuated from MIMAROPA to 905 evacuation centers.
The personnel deployed came with 1,016 available rescue equipment — life vests, rubber boats, hand-held radios, generator sets, and vehicles.
No evacuees were reported in Palawan province.
The report also claimed canceled flights in Gasan, Marinduque; 185 stranded vehicles; 1,427 persons stranded; 19 areas in Romblon without cellular communication; 104 areas including Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon are currently without electricity and flood in Oriental Mindoro.
No destroyed infrastructure; injured, casualty and missing, no affected personnel, and no person rescued by the PNP have been reported.
