MIMAROPA PNP deploys personnel to assist in Ulysses-affected areas

A situation report obtained by Palawan News from the PNP Regional Office of P/BGen. Pascual Munoz Jr. said 4,035 families or 14,102 individuals were evacuated from MIMAROPA to 905 evacuation centers.

The regional office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed 2,916 personnel to assist in Ulysses-affected areas in provinces MIMAROPA.

The personnel deployed came with 1,016 available rescue equipment — life vests, rubber boats, hand-held radios, generator sets, and vehicles.

No evacuees were reported in Palawan province.

The report also claimed canceled flights in Gasan, Marinduque; 185 stranded vehicles; 1,427 persons stranded; 19 areas in Romblon without cellular communication; 104 areas including Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon are currently without electricity and flood in Oriental Mindoro.

No destroyed infrastructure; injured, casualty and missing, no affected personnel, and no person rescued by the PNP have been reported.

