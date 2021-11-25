Palawan’s efforts were acknowledged by the MIMAROPA Regional Nutrition Council on Tuesday for a substantial decrease in its stunting and wasting prevalence rate.

In 2017, Palawan recorded an 8.49 percent malnutrition prevalence rate (MPR) for wasted and severely wasted in child growth, which allegedly dropped to 5.03 percent in 2021.

Child wasting is a condition in which a child is underweight for his or her height as a consequence of recent fast weight loss or inability to acquire weight. A child who is moderately or severely wasted has a higher chance of dying, although treatment is available.

In a post by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the National Nutrition Council (NNC)-MIMAROPA Regional Nutrition Award recognized the province’s initiatives to bring down the stunting and wasting prevalence rate through the Monitoring of Local Level Plan Implementation (MELLPI) data from 2017 to 2019.

The MELLPI seeks to evaluate local governments’ efficiency and effectiveness in designing and administering local nutrition programs.

According to the PIO, Palawan has an MPR of 8.8 percent for underweight and severely underweight in 2017 and 7.01 percent in 2021.

“‘Yong mga award na mga ganito, they serve as an inspiration for us to continue to help the people, especially Palaweño children for proper nutrition. Ito naman talaga ang goal natin sa Palawan, maibaba ang MPR natin,” Provincial Nutrition Action Officer (PNAO) Rachel Paladan, who attended the virtual recognition ceremony, said.

“For the past five years talagang hindi biro ang ating kinaharap. So, thankful tayo kay Gov. [Jose Alvarez] for the all out support sa ating kampanya laban sa malnutrition. At sa lahat ng mga kasama natin sa office, hindi naman natin makukuha ito kung hindi dahil sa collective effort ng bawat isa,” she added.

Paladan was also recognized as a runner-up for Top Performing Provincial Nutrition Action Officer in MIMAROPA for the year 2019.

Finalists for 2019 regional outstanding municipal or city nutrition officer are Municipal Nutrition Action Officer (MNAO) of San Vicente Rodrigo Cipriano Jr., and Mila Veneranda, District Nutrition Program Coordinator of Palawan

Mary Jane Valledor of Barangay Alimanguan in San Vicente was also recognized as second runner-up in the Outstanding Barangay Nutrition Scholar category.

“I am honored and thankful for this award na na-recognize tayo as runner-up for Top Performing PNAO sa MIMAROPA region,” Paladan said.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Department of Health (DOH) Assistant Secretary and NNC Executive Director Dr. Azucena Dayanghirang, DOH Undersecretary Dr. Roger Tong-An and DOH Regional Director Dr. Mario S. Baquilod also attended the virtual event.

“Bilang chairman ng Regional Nutrition Committee- MIMAROPA, nais kong batiin ang lahat ng ating nutrition stakeholders sa buong rehiyon, saludo kami sa inyong walang sawang tulong at suporta. Kayo ang aming kamay at paa sa paghahatid ng serbisyong pangkalusugan sa kabit na saan mang sulok ng rehiyon,” Baquilod said.