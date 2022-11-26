Mining and mineral processing plants based in Palawan won big in this year’s Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards (PMIEA), Best Mining Forest Contest, and Safest Mines Awards.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Mimaropa stated in a release that Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) won the PMIEA for Mineral Processing Category, the Best Mining Forest Contest (Mineral Processing Plant Category), and the Safest Mines Awards (Mineral Processing–Extraction Category), while Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC)–Nickel Project was recognized with a PMIEA Selection Committee (SC) Platinum Achievement Award (Surface Mining Operation Category)

The awards were given on November 18 at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City during the Testimonial Dinner/Annual Awards Night of the 68th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference.

For this year, Coral Bay Nickel Corporation won the PMIEA for Mineral Processing Category, the Best Mining Forest Contest (Mineral Processing Plant Category), and the Safest Mines Awards (Mineral Processing – Extraction Category).

RTNMC–Gotok Limestone Project also received the PMIEA SC Titanium Achievement Award (Quarry Operation Category).

Lastly, Graymont (Philippines), Inc. received the PMIEA SC Titanium Achievement Award (Mineral Processing Plant Category), and the Safest Mines Awards (Mineral Processing–Calcining Plant), the MGB said.

MGB said PMIEA SC and its Technical Working Group rigorously assessed and validated the safety and health, environmental management, social/community development and management, and reforestation performance and accomplishments of 29 qualified mining contractors, permittees, and permit holders engaged in active exploration, surface or underground mining operation, quarry operation, and/or mineral processing from July 2021 to June 2022.

About Post Author