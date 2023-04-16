Law enforcement agencies in MIMAROPA have apprehended multiple individuals wanted for different crimes, including murder, libel, physical abuse, illegal gambling, and qualified theft, in different operations, according to a statement by the Police Regional Office (PRO).

The arrests were made on April 14 at various locations and times, highlighting the authorities’ commitment to bringing justice to the region.

In Bansud, Oriental Mindoro, a 44-year-old man wanted for murder was captured by personnel of Bansud Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (OrMin PPO). The arrest was made in Sitio Catmon, Brgy. Sumagui at around 10:43 a.m.

In Puerto Princesa City, two wanted persons for libel were caught by personnel of the city police station and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan. The apprehension was made in Purok Centro 2, Brgy. Santa Lourdes at around 12:00 p.m.

In San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, a 21-year-old man wanted for physical abuse in violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610 was arrested by CIDG Occidental Mindoro Provincial Field Unit (OccMin PFU) and the elements of Magsaysay MPS. The arrest was made in Brgy. Bayotbot at around 11:00 AM. In Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro, a 35-year-old man was apprehended by the personnel of Mansalay MPS for using an expired chainsaw to cut a tree in Sitio Barubo, Brgy. B. Del Mundo at around 1:00 p.m.

The police also arrested a 76-year-old man wanted for illegal gambling in Brgy. Tenga-tenga, Cuyo, Palawan, and a 24-year-old man for qualified theft in Sitio Dapdap, Brgy. Campalingo, San Fernando, Romblon. The most wanted person of Banton, Romblon, and the top 9 most wanted person of Romblon were nabbed in Brgy. Poblacion at around 3:00 p.m. for sexual abuse in relation to RA 7610.

Three alleged illegal gamblers were apprehended by personnel of San Andres MPS for playing “tong-its” with a total bet money of P1,596 in Brgy . Mabini, San Andres, Romblon, at around 3:30 p.m.

These operations were a result of the intensified anti-illegal gambling efforts of the authorities in the MIMAROPA region, according to the regional police.

