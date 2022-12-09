The MIMAROPA Region’s Provincial and City Mining Regulatory Boards (P/CMRBs) gathered at the Bayview Park Hotel, Manila for their hybrid summit, which oriented them on the revised implementing rules and regulations on small-scale mining.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday that the participants were oriented on November 25 about Administrative Order 2022-03, or the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 7076, otherwise known as the “People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991,” and other related issuances on Republic Act No. 7942, or the “Philippine Mining Act of 1995.”

In observance of the National Climate Change Consciousness Week, MGB regional geologists also provided lectures on the coastal hazard vulnerability assessment being conducted by the MGB, and the technical paper titled “Estimation of Annual River Sediment Replenishment Rate in connection with the Sand and Gravel Extraction Requirement under Environmental Management Bureau Memorandum Circular No. 2020-27” by Geologist Joseph William V. Villas.

During the second part of the program, the P/CMRBs presented their accomplishments for CY 2021 which served as the basis for the awarding of the Top Performing P/CMRB in the MIMAROPA Region for the said year.

CMRB Puerto Princesa City in Palawan was hailed as the Top Performing P/CMRB for CY 2021 in recognition of their exemplary accomplishments in ensuring the proper administration of mining and environmental laws within their areas of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, PMRB Palawan and PMRB Occidental Mindoro received the second and third top performing awards, respectively.

About Post Author