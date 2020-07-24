MIMAROPA COVID-19 cases breach 200 mark

The MIMAROPA region has so far logged a total of 201 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 of which were returning LSI.

The total cases of COVID-19 in MIMAROPA since the pandemic began has breached the 200 mark, with the latest case being a returning locally stranded individual (LSI) from southern Palawan.

Dr. Lovelyn Sotoza, chief of municipal health office (MHO) in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, said Friday the latest case involves a 31-year-old mother.

The mother, and her seven-month-old baby, arrived in Palawan on June 28 from Metro Manila aboard a 2Go shipping vessel. The infant patient tested positive for COVID-19 last week (July 16), while the mother only underwent a confirmatory test on July 22, after “running out of supplies”. The test result returned positive on Friday (July 24).

The MIMAROPA region has so far logged a total of 201 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 of which were returning LSI.

The Palawan province topped the regional tally with 74 confirmed cases, followed by Oriental and Occidental Mindoro with 55 confirmed cases each. Romblon has reported a total of nine cases, while Marinduque has eight, as of 6 p.m., July 24.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez and Jane Tumalac)

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.