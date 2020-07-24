MIMAROPA COVID-19 cases breach 200 mark

The total cases of COVID-19 in MIMAROPA since the pandemic began has breached the 200 mark, with the latest case being a returning locally stranded individual (LSI) from southern Palawan.
Dr. Lovelyn Sotoza, chief of municipal health office (MHO) in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, said Friday the latest case involves a 31-year-old mother.
The mother, and her seven-month-old baby, arrived in Palawan on June 28 from Metro Manila aboard a 2Go shipping vessel. The infant patient tested positive for COVID-19 last week (July 16), while the mother only underwent a confirmatory test on July 22, after “running out of supplies”. The test result returned positive on Friday (July 24).
The MIMAROPA region has so far logged a total of 201 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 of which were returning LSI.
The Palawan province topped the regional tally with 74 confirmed cases, followed by Oriental and Occidental Mindoro with 55 confirmed cases each. Romblon has reported a total of nine cases, while Marinduque has eight, as of 6 p.m., July 24.
(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez and Jane Tumalac)
