“Give what you can but never what you have.” This is what young professional and triathlete Elvys Kenneth Miguel believes in. And in the line of sports that he pursues, it is his dedication and discipline that he pours in 100% every time.

Elvys is a state auditor by day and a triathlete during his free time. He started his journey in this chosen sport when he was still working in Makati in 2013, three years after he graduated from Palawan State University and obtained his license as a certified public accountant—a job that most people think is boring and will keep you at your desk almost 24/7.

To date, he balances his professional work and his love for triathlon.

“Sa career ko, dito ko nakukuha income ko to support me as an individual and as an athlete,” he said.

In 2014, he joined his first Ironman event in Cebu. He described this venture as a leap of faith.

“That time hindi pa ako marunong ng proper freestyle swimming; pero naglakas loob akong magregister since tumatakbo na din ako and kakabili ko lang din ng road bike. Back then, sila kuya Kim Atienza, Drew Arellano and Mateo Guidecelli nung nagtatriathlon pa sila. Sabi ko ‘kung kaya nila, kaya ko din’. I just want to prove it to myself and the rest is history,” he narrated.

It wasn’t an easy start for Elvys as he tried to juggle his career and his chosen sport. But doing the thing that he chose to love taught him life lessons he still apply today.

“Kapag gusto laging may paraan yan, kapag ayaw lagi ding may dahilan. Since I have full time job nga, kailangan magaling ka sa time management. Yung tipong walang nasasayang na oras. Of course you have to be early to bed and early to rise. 8:00 to 9:00 pm bed time ko 4:00 to 5:00 waking time ko. Minsan after bike ride, diretso na ako office. Kaunting wisik wisik, Goods na nagiiwan ako ng damit sa office,” he said.

“Kailangan mo talaga maging madiskarte especially sa tulad ko na time squeezed athlete,” he stressed.

Unlike other triathletes, Elvys started out on his own. He considers himself as a self-coached triathlete.

”Self-coached kasi ako eh. Ang tawag ko Autodidact. So mahirap talaga. I don’t have the luxury to hire a private coach to teach me how to properly swim. So ako nagturo sa sarili ko by watching videos, reading vlogs, articles etc. and apply it to myself. Mahirap kasi parang trial and error pa eh,” he looked back.

Aside from time and effort, Elvys stressed that you need to shell out for this sport especially when competing in nationwide events.

He said that it would cost you around P100,000 from sports equipment, airfare, accommodation and registration fees.

But Elvys shared that you don’t have to break the bank in doing triathlon. He confessed that most of his things are either ukay or second hand.

Elvys Kenneth Miguel during the Kadayawan Triathlon event last August. (Photo from Elvys Miguel)

He joined Cobra Ironman 70.3 in Cebu, Triunited in Laiya, Batangas and Subic and locally in the El Nido Triathlon from 2014 to 2016.

From 2016 to 2021, he had a hiatus due to personal reasons and the pandemic. Last year, he came back bigger and stronger joing Mayon Triathlon and the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa where he ranked 51 over all, 41 in the male category and 13 in the M30-34 age group.

He also won big at the Kadawayan Triathlon in Davao last August placing 6th overall and 1st in the age group.

On Sunday, he is bound to race his 2nd Triathlon in Puerto Princesa.

Elvys believed that it is his self that is his biggest competitor in every race. Looking forward to future races, he eyes on beating his personal record.

“Tanggap ko na sa sarili ko na hindi ako uubra sa mga big names sa triathlon kasi may full time job ako. Pero syempre, I am still trying my best not to compete with them but to improve my personal best or my previous record. Yung karera kasi ang parang exam namin eh. Dito namin nakikita nalalaman kung effective ba ang training method naming,” he remarked.

He also shared an advice to those who are planning to do triathlon and ace races both in the track and in life.

“Kahit anong sports, kung gusto mo makita best version ng sarili mo, kailangan mo talaga ang disiplina sa sarili and your willingness to give up other things. Like sa case ko, I gave up alcohol and dahil lang dun, malaki ang naging improvement sa performance ko. Sa pag give up ng alcohol, kasama dyan pag limit ng time with your friends etc.,” he said.

“Yung pagiging disiplinado, maapply mo yan sa trabaho mo, at sa ibang aspeto pa ng buhay,” he added.