A female Militia ng Bayan member voluntarily surrendered to operatives of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 4B of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Taytay on Friday.

According to the Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA, “Ka Jie”, 25, is a resident of Sitio Tagnaya, Barangay Concepcion in Puerto Princesa City, who was under the Kilusang Larangang Guerrilla (KLG)-North of Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA-4E) of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC).

Around 10 a.m. on June 10, she surrendered to P/Capt. Marvin Estigoy, officer-in-charge of the 401st B Maneuver Company of the RMFB-4B.

RMFB 4B commander P/Col. Rolando Lampad said this results from the PNP’s anti-terrorism campaign through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC).

Lampad said Ka Jie is in RMFB custody for debriefing and examination for the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP).

Based on their data, PRO MIMAROPA has already facilitated 80 former rebel surrenderees from January 1 to June 11.

“The voluntary surrender of 80 CTG members since January this year is strong proof of the success of the government’s campaign against insurgency and terrorism through the NTF ELCAC. It’s about time for other CTG members to return to the folds of the law,” PRO MIMAROPA said.