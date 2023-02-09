The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) first FM radio station in Palawan will soon air in Barangay Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town, in the West Philippine Sea.

Western Command’s (WESCOM) former public affair’s office chief, Maj. Cherryl Tindog, announced this in an Inter-Agency Public Affairs Forum recently.

According to her, everything has been prepared for the airing of the radio station (87.5Khz), whose station manager will be the commander of the 6th Civil Relations Group (CRG) who is also the task group commander for Civil Military Operation.

The FM station will also have broadcasters who will come from the different units of the AFP and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“Nandoon na po ang radio station, may transmitter na, nandoon na ang antennae, may tower na, nandoon na ang mga gamit, ang hinihintay na lang po doon ay ‘yong broadcasters,” said Tindog, adding they’ve already conducted training on broadcasting and programming.

She said they will also be distributing transistor radios to residents of Kalayaan, including fishermen who go on fishing sojourns in the West Philippine Sea.

“Ang pangunahing tagapakinig ng ating radio transmission via radio waves ay ‘yong mga mamalakaya po natin ‘dun,’ yong mga mangingisda natin. Since, sila ang mga audience natin ‘dun, bibigyan natin sila ng mga transistor radio na solar powered tapos nakalagay po ‘dun ‘yong frequency natin,” she added.

Tindog said not only Kalayaan residents can listed to the radio but the whole world as well as it will also do live streams through social media, such as Facebook.

This will be possible with the internet connection provided by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Kalayaan.

She also said that the Kalayaan community will be able to use the FM station for communication. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

