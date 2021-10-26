Microtel by Wyndham, an international brand of limited-service hotels with sites in critical areas around the country, has vaccinated its whole staff to safeguard its workers and visitors against the current COVID-19 threat.



In a press statement, PHINMA Microtel Hotels, Inc. and PHINMA Hospitality, Inc. president and CEO Jose Mari del Rosario said their members can only deliver the kind of service that visitors deserve if they can confidently say they’ve been vaccinated.

“Our team members can only deliver our ‘Count on Us’ level of service when they can confidently say, ‘I’m fully jabbed’. We owe it to them, their families, and of course our guests,” he said. PHINMA Hospitality, Inc. is the Philippine master franchise holder and operator of all Microtel & TRYP properties in the country.

Ana Madridano-Oliveros, an employee of PHINMA Hospitality, expressed her gratitude to PHINMA for extending free vaccine access to her and her colleagues at PHINMA Hospitality.

PHINMA, the group’s parent company, also announced in July the rollout of PHINMAVax, the PHINMA Group’s own inoculation initiative for employees of their construction materials, education, property development, and hospitality businesses and their dependents.

Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr., president, and CEO of PHINMA said in an earlier statement that vaccinating their employees is important in the shared responsibility to keep all safe.

- Advertisement -

“Vaccinating our employees is part of our shared responsibility in keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. Through PHINMAVax, we offer a safe and reliable option to ensure additional protection for our people all over the country,” he said.



A PHINMA Hospitality employee who was recently inoculated through PHINMAVax talked about the value of getting the vaccine. “I wouldn’t be vaccinated if not for the PHINMAVax program! It’s very reassuring to know that PHINMA cares for their employees by arranging a private vaccination program for the employees and their dependents,” she said.



In compliance with the enhanced health and safety protocols, Microtel implemented strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as installation of handwashing and sanitation stations, body temperature screenings, deep cleaning, and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, and monitoring of physical distancing in public spaces within the hotel premises.



“We are proud to share that our properties have been issued with the Safety Seal by the Department of Tourism, a recognition of our resolve in ensuring the wellness of our clients and stakeholders. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, we stay true to our commitment to deliver to our guests a safe, secure, and comfortable stay in our Microtel hotels”, added Del Rosario.