MHO denies report of typhoid fever outbreak in Aborlan town

A health official in Aborlan denied Wednesday reports of a typhoid fever outbreak in their town, specifically in Barangay Sagpangan.

Municipal health officer Dr. Felizardo Salazar they have recorded typhoid fever cases, but as of Wednesday morning, there is no outbreak of the bacterial inspection which can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and even high fever.

Salazar explained that they have received information on Friday, October 2, that there is a water-borne disease affecting residents, however, it has not been identified at that time.

He said they have sent water samples to a laboratory in Puerto Princesa to identify the disease, but the typhoid fever outbreak is not true.

“Oo, [mayroong case] pero as of this morning ay walang outbreak. Mayroong case dito [water-borne disease] na suspected typhoid fever. Ini-examine na rin ang water sample. Kahit hindi outbreak ay inaksyunan na kaagad natin,” Salazar said.

Salazar said that there is a minimal number of typhoid fever cases that cannot be considered an outbreak.

Typhoid fever is caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria that could spread through contaminated food and water.

“Hindi pa considered as outbreak kasi paisa-isa ang kaso, nakalimutan ko lang ang specific percentage kung ilan ang kaso bago ma-consider as an outbreak,” he added.

(With reports from Romar Miranda)

