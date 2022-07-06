The nomination process is now open for the 2022 Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards (PMIEA), Safest Mines and Mines Best Personalities Awards, and Best Mining Forest Contest.

This is pursuant to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Memorandum dated June 14, 2022 calling for nominees for these awards in recognition of the private sector’s initiatives and exemplary achievements in the protection of the environment and ecology, and contribution to the growth of the economy and improvement in the quality of life of Filipinos.

The subject awards will be given to qualified mining contractors, permittees, and permit holders involved in active exploration, surface or underground mining operation, quarry operation, and/or mineral processing who have demonstrated “excellent records” based on the evaluation of their safety and health, environmental management, social/community development and management, and reforestation performance and accomplishments for the period of July 2021 to June 2022.

The MGB Regional Offices (ROs) will conduct preliminary evaluation or verification of the above-mentioned aspects through onsite validation or virtual meetings with the contractors/permit holders/permittees within their respective jurisdiction.

All pertinent documents and endorsements from respective ROs shall be submitted to the MGB Central Office (c/o Mine Safety, Environment, and Social Development Division) at minesafety@mgb.gov.ph on or before August 19, 2022.