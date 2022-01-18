The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) MIMAROPA Region officially welcomed its new officer-in-charge regional director, Dr. Edwin M. Mojares, in a turnover ceremony held on January 14.

This comes after the designation of outgoing MGB MIMAROPA regional director, Engr. Glenn Marcelo C. Noble, as OIC Director of the Policy and Planning Service in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Dr. Mojares concurrently serves as the Chief of the Geosciences Division. He has been with the MGB Region IV since 1997, and MGB MIMAROPA Region since 2002.

In the message from MGB Director Wilfredo G. Moncano delivered by MGB OIC Assistant Director (AD) in concurrent capacity Engr. Juancho Pablo S. Calvez, the MGB recognizes the outgoing Regional Director’s efforts in taking care of the Regional Office and showcasing good governance despite the side pressures from various sectors.

AD Calvez noted how the Bureau is addressing public concerns amid the issuance of Executive Order No. 130 lifting the moratorium in the processing of new mineral agreements, and the Department Administrative Order No. 2021-40 which lifts the ban on open-pit mining.

The Assistant Director also laid out the important instructions of the MGB Director, such as ensuring the accomplishment of DENR priority programs on geohazard, groundwater assessment, and responsible mining; diligent focus on addressing the commitment to deliver new mining projects for the country; the expansion of mineral assets by conducting an expanded exploration program; support to small-scale mining (SSM) by expediting the declaration of new Minahang Bayan and SSM contracts; and strict monitoring of new and currently operating mines in the implementation of their Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program, Final Mine Rehabilitation/Decommissioning Plan, and Social Development and Management Program.

The newly designated MGB MIMAROPA OIC Regional Director is also instructed to continue with the filling up of vacant plantilla positions, and strive for the automation and digitization of the office frontline services in relation to the Anti-Red Tape Act and Ease of Doing Business Law.

Lastly, the new leadership is also expected to closely link with stakeholders and continue good relations with other international and local offices; and actively support the unified information, education, and communication campaign in collaboration with the industry.